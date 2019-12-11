India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Latest updates and live score

IND vs WI: IND - 173/2 (15 Overs)
Score after 15 overs: IND - 173/2 (15.0)
Kohli - 23 (9)
Rahul - 75 (45)
CRR: 11.53
IND vs WI: IND - 151/2 (14 Overs)
IND vs WI: IND - 116/0 (10 Overs)
Score after 10 overs: IND - 116/0 (10.0)
CRR: 11.6
Rohit - 63 (29)
Rahul - 51 (31)
IND vs WI: IND - 102/0 (8 Overs)
IND - 102/0
CRR: 12.49
Most Sixes in International cricket
Chris Gayle: 534
Shahid Afridi: 476
Rohit Sharma: 403*
IND vs WI: Playing XI
Teams:
West Indies (Playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami
IND vs WI: West Indies won the toss
West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field
India and West Indies will face-off at the Wankhede in an enthralling series finale match. The series is locked at 1-1 and both sides will fight to take the trophy home. West Indies have won the toss and elects to field first.
