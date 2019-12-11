Cricket

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Latest updates and live score

Catch all the live updates for India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match being played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Latest updates and live score
IND - 240/3 (20 Overs)

West Indies needs 241 runs in 20 overs

IND vs WI: IND - 231/2 (19 Overs)

Score after 19 overs

Kohli - 63 (25)

Rahul - 91 (54)

IND vs WI: IND - 204/2 (18 Overs)

IND 204/2 (18.0)

CRR: 11.33

Rahul - 90 (53)

Kohli - 38 (19)

IND vs WI: IND - 187/2 (17 Overs)

IND 187/2 (17.0)

CRR: 11

IND vs WI: IND - 176/2 (16 Overs)

IND 176/2 (16.0)

CRR: 11

IND vs WI: IND - 173/2 (15 Overs)

Score after 15 overs: IND - 173/2 (15.0)

Kohli - 23 (9)

Rahul - 75 (45)

CRR: 11.53

IND vs WI: IND - 151/2 (14 Overs)

IND vs WI: IND - 142/2 (13 Overs)

IND - 142/2 (13.0)

CRR: 10.92

IND vs WI: Pant Out...

Pollard to Pant, out Caught by Holder!!

Pant c Holder b Pollard 0 (2)

IND vs WI: IND - 136/1 (12 Overs)

IND - 136/1 (12.0)

CRR: 11.33

Last Wicket - Rohit Sharma - 71 (34)

IND vs WI: IND - 132/0 (11 Overs)

IND - 132/0 (11.0)

CRR: 12

IND vs WI: IND - 116/0 (10 Overs)

Score after 10 overs: IND - 116/0 (10.0)

CRR: 11.6

Rohit - 63 (29)

Rahul - 51 (31)

IND vs WI: IND - 107/0 (9 Overs)

IND - 107/0 (9.0)

CRR: 11.89

IND vs WI: IND - 102/0 (8 Overs)

IND - 102/0

CRR: 12.49

Most Sixes in International cricket

Chris Gayle: 534

Shahid Afridi: 476

Rohit Sharma: 403*

IND vs WI: IND - 81/0 (7 Overs)

IND - 81/0 (7.0)

CRR: 11.57

IND vs WI: IND - 72/0 (6 Overs)

IND - 72/0 (6.0)

CRR: 12

IND vs WI: IND - 58/0 (5 Overs)

Score after 5 overs

CRR: 11.6

Rohit - 34 (17)

Rahul -24 (13)

IND vs WI: IND - 44/0 (4 Overs)

IND - 44/0 (4.0)

CRR: 11

IND vs WI: IND - 30/0 (3 Overs)

IND - 30/0 (3.0)

CRR: 10

IND vs WI: IND - 14/0 (2 Overs)

Score after 2 overs

Rahul - 8 (5)

Rohit - 6 (7)

IND vs WI: IND - 5/0 (1 Over)

Score after 1 overs

Rahul - 0 (1)

Rohit -5 (5)

IND vs WI: Playing XI

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami

IND vs WI: West Indies won the toss

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field

India and West Indies will face-off at the Wankhede in an enthralling series finale match. The series is locked at 1-1 and both sides will fight to take the trophy home. West Indies have won the toss and elects to field first.

