Cricket Score - India vs Sri Lanka

Catch all the live updates for India vs Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka tour of India, 2020 1st T20I match being played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

(BCCI/Twitter)
India vs Sri Lanka: Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga(c)

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

India vs Sri Lanka: India opt to bowl

India have won the toss and have opted to field

