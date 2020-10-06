'Cricket or politics': What is Gautam Gambhir's favourite profession?

Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir was an integral part of the World Cup-winning squad both in 2007 and 2011. The left-handed batsman has played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring 4,154, 5,238 and 932 respectively. He has also slammed 20 centuries across formats.

After his retirement from the game, he joined politics and contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Gambhir won from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency seat, defeating Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely by a whopping 3,91,222 votes.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user asked the Member of Parliament (MP) to choose between cricket and politics.

"Which profession is better cricket or politics ? #AskGG @GautamGambhir Winning the world cup or winning elections," asked the Twitter user.

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir had a brilliant reply. He said that neither is a profession for him. "Cricket was my passion & politics is a way of giving back the love I received over the yrs!" he added.