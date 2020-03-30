‘Cricket mein waise bei social distancing Baka ke hi khelte hai’: Twitter reacts to IPL 2020 getting cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

After coronavirus cases in India crossed the 1000 mark, the BCCI is likely to set to cancel the thirteenth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).
According to a report Indian Express, IPL 2020 is set to be cancelled due to the rapid spread of COVID 19 but will be played next year. A source close to the BCCI has revealed that the IPL 2020 is set to be cancelled. Citing the situation of coronavirus in the country, the source reflected on how social distancing is not an option in stadiums.
The report of IPL getting cancelled didn't go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. Twitterati later trolled BCCI for not thinking of cricket.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
The report further states that BCCI will officially address the issue with the IPL franchises after April 15 when the lockdown ends. Even the player auction scheduled for the 2022 season will not be taking place in the latter part of this year.
IPL was originally scheduled to begin on March 29 but was later postponed to April 15 in the light of coronavirus outbreak. BCCI sources told the news agency ANI, "No decision has been taken on IPL yet. We will wait and watch the situation and take a call accordingly."
The 13th edition of IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
On Monday morning, India had recorded 1,071 cases of the novel coronavirus. "Total number of Coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 1071 (including 942 active cases, 99 cured/discharged cases and 29 deaths)", Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)