‘Cricket mein waise bei social distancing Baka ke hi khelte hai’: Twitter reacts to IPL 2020 getting cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

After coronavirus cases in India crossed the 1000 mark, the BCCI is likely to set to cancel the thirteenth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report Indian Express, IPL 2020 is set to be cancelled due to the rapid spread of COVID 19 but will be played next year. A source close to the BCCI has revealed that the IPL 2020 is set to be cancelled. Citing the situation of coronavirus in the country, the source reflected on how social distancing is not an option in stadiums.

The report of IPL getting cancelled didn't go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. Twitterati later trolled BCCI for not thinking of cricket.

Here's what Twitterati had to say: