Cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla extradited from London, several ex-Indian cricketers could be in trouble

Sanjeev Chawla, allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by the Delhi Police in 2000, has been brought to the national capital on Thursday. He was extradited from London on Wednesday.

Chawla, a British national as per Delhi Police charge sheet, absconding hitherto in the match-fixing case, was linked with several international cricketers, including Indian players, sources in the crime branch of the Delhi Police revealed.

Dossier prepared on Sanjeev Chawla by Crime Branch reveals that several Indian cricketers were frequenting his bungalow, 4, Monk Ville Avenue, London and their phone numbers figured on Chawla's phone list in Call Data Records (CDRs) recovered by police for the period of January to March 2000.