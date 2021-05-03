Cricket Australia pledges $50,000 (Around Rs 37 Lakh) towards India's fight against Covid-19

Sydney, May 3: Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday said that it has pledged an "initial donation" of $50,000 towards India's fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CA also said that it is partnering with the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) UNICEF Australia to raise more funds.

"Australian Cricket has been deeply saddened by the devastation caused by this second coronavirus wave to hit India, a country with which Australians share a strong friendship and connection," it said in a statement.

"Cricket Australia will make an initial donation of $50,000 and encourage Australians everywhere to give generously at this critical time in India's Covid-19 response," it further said.