Navi Mumbai: NMMC checks preparations for possible third wave of COVID19

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to convert the Airoli and Nerul civic hospitals into fully COVID hospitals following suggestions from the Niti Ayog about the threat of third wave of COVID in September and October. Around 200 ICU beds have been planned at these two hospitals.

In addition, the civic body is also focusing on targeted testing with over 6000 tests per day and pushing the vaccination drive in the city. At present, around 50 new cases of COVID are being reported per day.

As per the report of the Niti Ayog, the country may see the peak of third wave by October with around 5 lakh cases per day across the country. During the third, the report warned that children could get infections in large number and according suggested to make arrangement of ICU beds and other medical infrastructures.

As per the NMMC’s Health Department, apart from 200 beds, a separate pediatric ward of 80 beds each will be set up at both Nerul and Airoli hospitals. Civic chief Abhijit Bangar held a review meeting, and directed to pay special attention to the colour theme of these wards and make arrangement keeping children in mind.

Similarly, Bangar also suggested to plan a pre-natal and post-natal COVID wards of each of the 50 beds in these two hospitals. “Civic chief Bangar had directed to complete the work of beds, oxygen pipeline and electrical work in both the hospitals and make them operational by mid-September,” said a senior official from civic Health Department.

In addition, during the review meeting, he also directed to expedite the work of 485 Oxygen Beds at Mayuresh Chambers and 550 Oxygen Beds at Pol Foundation. He also instructed to be ready for the construction of additional COVID care center facilities to be set up at some places in future.

During the second wave of COVID, the lack of oxygen supply was felt. At present, the corporation has an oxygen tank with a capacity of 20 tons and 2 more tanks will arrive by August 30. NMMC is planning to increase oxygen tanks capacity upto 93 tons.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 10:58 PM IST