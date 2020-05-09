COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar provides financial aid to 4000 underprivileged children

New Delhi: As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a donation to a Mumbai based non-profit organisation to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children.

The organisation praised the Master Blaster for his 'generous donation'.

"Thanks @sachin_rtfor proving once again that #sports encourages compassion! Your generous donation towards our #COVID19 fund enables us to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children from @mybmcschools. Our budding sportspersons thank you, Little Master!," the Hi5 Youth Foundation tweeted.

The former Indian batsman also gave his best wishes to the team for the commendable work.

"Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners," Sachin tweeted while replying to the foundation.