COVID-19 Economic impact: Cricket Australia staff to bear 80% pay cut

Cricket Australia's staff will have to bear a drastic reduction in pay until July, end of the financial year.

This comes in the backdrop of economic impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has globally brought all of sporting events to standstill.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, CA is believed to be planning for a 50% reduction in revenue for next summer, which was slated to feature the T20 World Cup and a lucrative tour by India, and is also understood to still be seeking clarification on whether it qualifies for the federal government's JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme, which was flagged as being available to not for profit organisations.

Billion-dollar investments are believed to have taken a serious hit due to the economic effects of coronavirus, reducing CA's ability to weather the current storm without making pay reductions for staff, the website reported.

Cricket Australia - like all sporting bodies - is planning for a return to training or play although no one is certain when this will be possible at this stage, and many scenarios are being considered," a CA spokesperson said. "We are conscious of the impact this will have on Australian cricket and are working hard to manage that proactively.

"We have made the decision during this period of isolation, where activity has naturally been reduced, to stand down our people on reduced pay (with the exception of a skeleton staff) effective 27 April for the remainder of the financial year.

"We will continue to seek advice from medical experts and relevant government agencies to ensure the health and safety of our people, volunteers and communities, and to return to business as soon as possible."