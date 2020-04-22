COVID-19 Economic fallout: Australia firm to host T20 World Cup as scheduled

The economic loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been worrying cricket boards across the world, particularly Cricket Australia.

The mega T20 world cup is scheduled later this year, but if the event is cancelled, every board will have to reportedly bear $7-8 million, and host country Australia, will take an even bigger hit.

However, CA chief executive Kevin Roberts during his address to the media via video conference said that the board is examining every possibility of hosting the WC as per schedule. Even if it means playing behind closed doors.

“If you contemplate the prospect of the international season in particular being affected, we have an issue of (losing revenue of) hundreds of millions of dollars on our hands,” Roberts said.

He added: “We will be doing everything possible to launch and stage a season in 2020-21. What we do know is that the bigger returns from the broadcast rights around the event that are generated by the ICC are very important to all of our counterparts around the cricket world. So, it’s incumbent on us to do everything possible to stage and host the T20 World Cup.”

With CA estimating a revenue loss of $20 million as of now, contracted players reportedly could be asked to take pay cuts. This is despite the fact that the Australian board has a broadcast rights deal worth $1.2 billion with Fox Sports and Channel Seven for a six-year cycle from 2018.