Covid-19 drama strikes T20I series as Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga tests positive ahead of must-win game against Australia

Sri Lanka has been dealt a massive blow hours out from its must-win T20I clash against Australia with star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga testing positive for Covid-19.

Hasaranga’s spin has been a thorn in the side of Australia, which has a 2-0 lead in the five-match series having won a controversial Super Over thriller on Sunday.

In the IPL Mega Auction, Hasaranga was sold to RCB for 10.75 crores.

Sri Lanka released a statement just over three hours out from the first ball in Canberra saying that Hasaranga had tested positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test this morning.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:56 PM IST