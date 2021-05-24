COVID-19: BCCI to contribute 2000 oxygen concentrators to aid India's fight against pandemic

Mumbai, May 24: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that it will contribute 2000 10-litre Oxygen concentrators to boost India's efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nation has been hit by an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus with demands for medical equipment and life-saving oxygen witnessing a major spike.

Over the next few months, the BCCI will distribute the concentrators across India with the hope that critical medical aid and care will be provided to the needy patients and this initiative will reduce the havoc unleashed by the pandemic.

In an official release, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said: "The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus. They have truly been frontline warriors and have done whatever possible to shield us. The board has always put health and safety at the top of the chart and remains committed to the cause. The oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected and will help in their speedy recovery."

On the other hand, Secretary Jay Shah said: "We stand shoulder to shoulder in this collective fight against the virus. The BCCI understands the desperate need for medical equipment in this hour of crisis and hopes this effort will help in narrowing the demand-supply gap that has generated across the country. We have all gone through a lot but I am confident that we can stay ahead of the curve now that the vaccination drive is underway. I urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated."

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that operates by drawing air from the environment to deliver continuous, clean, and concentrated oxygen to needy patients.

Concentrators provide a sustainable and cost-effective source of medical oxygen and are designed for continuous operation. While oxygen cylinders require refilling and need to be transported in cryogenic tankers, concentrators are easily portable and only need a power source to draw in ambient air.