COVID-19: BCCI clears dues of centrally contracted players

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared the dues of all of its centrally contracted players, sources within the board confirmed on Friday.

Due to the ongoing situation related to the coronavirus pandemic, players in England have opted to take pay cuts, while it is highly likely that the Australian players would opt for the same.

However, the BCCI has taken swift action and has decided to not let players suffer in these times.

When asked about the development, sources within the BCCI said: "Yes, we have cleared the dues for contracted players till March 31, 2020, all the quarterly installments of centrally contracted players have been cleared".

"Also, the match fees of all the players (both India and India A) during this period have also been cleared at the end of the financial year," the source added.