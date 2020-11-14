'Could Rohit win IPL titles with RCB?': Aakash Chopra defends Virat Kohli

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League concluded with Mumbai Indians lifting the trophy for a record fifth time as they beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets on November 10.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, crashed out of the tournament in the second qualifier after they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who has failed to lead RCB to an IPL title in the last eight years, was on the receiving end of criticism from fans, pundits, and players including Gautam Gambhir who even called for Kohli to give up the captaincy.

But, there were few who took Kohli's stand and said the team needs to bring in more quality changes. Among the few was cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra who opposed Gambhir's statement and questioned if Rohit could win those titles if he was given the RCB team.

“Gautam Gambhir believes that it is the nation’s misfortune if Rohit Sharma is not made the Indian T20I captain because he is the most successful captain in the IPL," the cricketer-turned-commentator said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

"But I have a question that if Rohit was given the RCB team, which is there with Kohli, will he have won two, three or four out of the five titles MI have won? Rohit as a captain is outstanding, I love him to bits but can the Mumbai Indians’ success story be equated with India, that is my question. Just because Kohli’s team does not do well, does it mean that is Kohli’s fault,” he added.

Chopra also stated the reason why Rohit will not be made the Indian T20I captain. "They cannot make him the captain now, however much you may try. I know it is not fair, I know it is tough but this is what it is. It cannot happen now as there is a simple reason for that. There are not too many T20 matches at the moment. Let us wait for some time, let us be cool, he cannot become the captain now. Kohli is the captain currently and I don't feel that there is going to be a captaincy change in this team now," Chopra stated.