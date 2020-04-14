Coronavirus in Mumbai: Harbhajan Singh furious after mob gathers in Bandra amid lockdown

After videos of a huge mob gathering in Bandra, Mumbai surfaced the internet earlier today, Harbhajan Singh was furious at the people who gathered amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, the spinner said: "Curfew is the only option to keep everyone inside..what happened in Bandra today is unacceptable.. people not understanding the situation..putting their life and many others in danger."
Reportedly, the mob can be heard saying, "Give us food or let us go home." The mob was right outside Bandra Station, near the Bandra Sunni Jama Masjid.
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the crowd has now been dispersed. He said that they were migrant labourers and wanted to go back home. The Environment Minister blamed the Central Government for not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labourers.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown till May 3.
The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country rose to 10,815 (including 9272 active cases, 1190 cured/discharged/migrated and 353 deaths), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday evening.
In Mumbai alone, 204 positive cases and 11 deaths have been reported today (Tuesday). The total number of positive cases in Mumbai rose to 1753 (including 111 deaths), said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.
