Coronavirus in India: Virat Kohli & Co may face pay cut

The Indian cricket team may suffer financial brunt due to COVID-19 pandemic that has brought all sporting events down to its knees.
Board of Control for Cricket in India, the richest among all, has taken hit after the recent home series against South Africa was called off; to add to it, the hovering uncertainty over lucrative IPL.
According to India cricketers association president Ashok Malhotra, Virat Kohli and Co could have to 'contribute' from their own pockets by taking salary cut.
“The BCCI is the parent body of the cricketers. It’s a company. If a company is making losses, then it all filters down,” Malhotra was quoted as saying by Times of India.
“This was an unexpected scenario. These are very tough times. So, everyone will have to try and contribute from their pocket,"
“I know it’s not fair to reduce the salaries of the players, but if the parent body is not earning as much as it was doing before, the cricketers will definitely have to expect a pay cut," Malhotra said.
Scores of players in Europe, majorly footballers who are paid the highest among all, had to accept huge pay cuts as announced by their associations.
