Coronavirus in India: Virat Kohli & Co may face pay cut

The Indian cricket team may suffer financial brunt due to COVID-19 pandemic that has brought all sporting events down to its knees.

Board of Control for Cricket in India, the richest among all, has taken hit after the recent home series against South Africa was called off; to add to it, the hovering uncertainty over lucrative IPL.

According to India cricketers association president Ashok Malhotra, Virat Kohli and Co could have to 'contribute' from their own pockets by taking salary cut.