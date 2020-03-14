Coronavirus hits IPL: Chennai Super Kings suspends net training sessions over virus fears

Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings has suspended all net training sessions as a precatuionary measure for the coronavirus outbreak.
"Chennai Super Kings practice sessions at M A Chidambaram stadium stands suspended from March 14, considering the present COVID-19 situation," Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramasaamy said in a press release.
This news comes after BCCI announced the suspension of IPL until April 15 as a step to prevent the virus from spreading.
However, CSK's training sessions have been creating a buzz on the internet after its stars MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina reunited.
And as this IPL will be an end to Dhoni's sabbatical, fans are excited to see the 38-year-old back in action.
Dhoni showed a glimpse of what he is still capable of as he sent the ball packing during a net session. In a video tweeted by Star Sports Tamil, Dhoni was seen hitting five back to back sixes in the nets.
Dhoni's return is being touted as one of the central themes of the upcoming IPL with India's head coach Ravi Shastri saying that the veteran wicketkeeper will put himself in contention for making it to the Indian team that travels to Australia for the 2020 T20 World Cup later in the year if he has a good run in the cash-rich league.
Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, K M Asif and local players R Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan are others who have been taking part in the training sessions.
