'Corona capturing everyone who’re roaming outside without masks': Bhuvan Bam's hilarious comment on Virat Kohli's video

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday posted a video on his social media accounts and asked his followers to caption it.
Amid thousands of comments, Youtuber Bhuvan Bam's comment was the most hilarious and absolutely appropriate given the times.
"Corona capturing everyone who’re roaming outside without masks." wrote Bhuvan Bam.
Other Twitter users also had funny replies to Kohli's post. "When you want to run a relay race while maintaining social distance," said a Twitter user. "When your friend tells you Chole Bhature wala dukan Laga dia hai," said another Twitter user.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Earlier, Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown, according to a report.
The Indian skipper was sixth on the list, the figures for which were collected by 'Attain' during the period between March 12 and May 14, when the world literally shut down to stem the growth of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the list, Kohli earned a total of 379,294 pounds through his sponsored posts, raking up 126,431 pounds per post.
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with an estimated earning of 1.8 million pounds while Argentina and FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi and PSG's Neymar were second and third with earnings of 1.2 million and 1.1 million respectively.
Basketball great Shaquille O'Neal and (583,628 pounds) former England football captain David Bekham (405,359 pounds) wrap up the top five.
Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic (184,413 pounds), ex NBA star Dwayne Wade (143,146), Brazillian footballer Dani Alves (133,694) and boxer Anthony Joshua (121,500) complete the top-10 list of highest earning athletes during the lockdown period worldwide.
(With PTI inputs)
