Confusion over SA position on four-day Tests

Cape Town: Cricket South Africa issued a one-paragraph statement on Tuesday stating it was official policy to support four-day Test match cricket.

But the statement appeared to surprise both the acting chief executive of Cricket South Africa and the chief executive of the South African Cricketers' Association.

The full statement by CSA read: "In view of an unsourced and misleading report in the media this morning please be advised that it is Cricket South Africa's official policy to support four-day Test match cricket.

"We, in fact, hosted the first official four-day Test match between ourselves and Zimbabwe a couple of years ago." Asked to elaborate, a spokesman for CSA said he was not aware whether CSA had taken a formal decision to support a suggestion that the World Test championship should consist of four-day matches from 2023.