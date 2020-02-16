Conflict of interest complaint against Kapil Dev deemed 'infructuous' by BCCI ethics officer DK Jain

New Delhi: BCCI ethics officer D K Jain on Sunday confirmed that he has rendered the conflict of interest complaint against Kapil Dev as "infructuous" after the former India captain stepped down from his multiple cricketing roles.

Jain, who is into his last month of his one-year contract with the BCCI, had earlier rendered infructuous the complaint against Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad in December after they also stepped down from their multiple posts.

"The complaint against Kapil has been rendered infructuous," Jain told PTI.