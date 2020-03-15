'Confidence meraaaa! Kabar banegi teri!!': Yuvraj Singh shares hilarious video of Chris Gayle attempting to speak Hindi

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a hilarious video of West Indies star Chris Gayle on Sunday.
In the video, "Universe Boss" Gayle can be seen trying to deliver a Hindi dialogue. The dialogue goes -- "Confidence Mera, Kabar Banegi Teri". However, Gayle could only manage 'confidence mera', but failed to say the rest of it.
Yuvraj shared the video on Twitter and captioned the post as "Confidence meraaaa! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka @henrygayle".
Watch Video:
Chris Gayle's failed attempt to deliver the dialogue left Netizens in splits. "Either on the field or off the field he is always an entertainer. Massive respect. Legend," a Twitter user wrote.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
The left-handed Yuvraj Singh was last seen playing for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series. However, the tournament got postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 6,069 people worldwide. In India, two persons have been killed and the patients to test positive have surged 107.
On the other hand, Chris Gayle will be next seen in action for IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab. The tournament which was slated to be begin from March 29 at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, has now been postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)