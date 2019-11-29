Comprehensive win as Windies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets

Lucknow: Burly off-spinner Rakheem Cornwall returned a career-best 10-wicket match haul to script West Indies' comprehensive nine-wicket win over Afghanistan inside three days in the one-off Test, here on Friday.

The Caribbeans skittled out Afghanistan for 120 in their second innings after the Rashid Khan-led side resumed at overnight score of 109 for seven.

It left the West Indies with a 31-run target which they knocked off in 6.2 overs for the loss of Kraigg Brahwaite (8).

John Cambell (19) and Shai Hope (6) remained unbeaten.

West Indies had scored 277 in their first innings after bowling out Afghanistan for 187.

Cornwall, who is six feet and five inches and weighs 140kg, had taken seven wickets in Afghanistan's first innings and added three more victims on Thursday when their rivals slid to 109 for seven after being 53 for no loss at one stage.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder was pleased with the result after being outplayed by India at home in a two-match Test series.

"It's a really important win. We had a tough series against India. It was important to finish the year well. It's very pleasing to see new guys come in and take the opportunity. Shamarh (Brooks) did that. He scored a fifty in the last innings and followed it with a hundred here. And then Rahkeem getting seven in the first innings, in just his second Test, is amazing," he said.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid said his side needs to improve its batting in Tests.

"We have been struggling in the longer formats. Especially in batting. That's the only area we need to improve. Once we do that, we can trouble good sides. Still early days in our Test careers, only our fourth game, against an experienced Windies. Hope to recover from our mistakes," said Khan.