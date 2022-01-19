Commonwealth Games Qualifier: Bangladesh, Scotland defeat Kenya, Malaysia

Bangladesh and Scotland registered wins against Kenya and Malaysia respectively on day two of the Commonwealth Games 2022 qualifier.

Bangladesh romped to an 80-run win over Kenya before Scotland overcame Malaysia by 31 runs on the second day at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

An unbeaten partnership of 75 for the seventh wicket between Salma Khatun (33 off 32 balls) and Ritu Moni (39 of 34) propelled Bangladesh to 125 before Player of the Match Nahida Akter broke the back of the Kenyan run chase with impressive figures of five for 12.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana was all praise for the partnership between Salma Khatun and Ritu Moni.

"How they batted in that situation, controlling the pressure. It was absolutely wonderful to watch," Sultana said after the match.

Kenya Skipper Margaret Ngoche was frank in her assessment of Kenya's batting. She said, "The main areas that we really need to improve on is patience, we were really in a hurry to get runs, even when wickets were falling we did not give ourselves time to recover."

On the other hand, Kathryn Bryce's unbeaten 62 helped Scotland post 148 before Katherine Fraser took four for 19 to deliver a 31-run win over Malaysia.

Malaysia skipper Duraisingam was especially impressed with Malaysia's ability to keep Scotland's batters in check through the second half of the first innings.

"Yes, Scotland did get off to a good start, but I'm happy that we restricted them," said Duraisingam.

Scottish captain Kathryn Bryce was pleased with the eventual result but felt that Scotland let Malaysia's batters stretch the game out on the back of Katherine Fraser's impressive four-wicket haul.

"We didn't execute with the ball at the top of the innings and let them get away, but Katherine Fraser bowled very well again to get us back on top," she said.

Skipper Bryce was also awarded the Player of the Match award, admitting she enjoyed the conditions for batting.

"The surface was really good again today with a fast outfield. The ball has been keeping slightly low, but you get rewarded for playing strong shots," Bryce said.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:32 PM IST