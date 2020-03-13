'Common sense prevails': Netizens react to IPL suspension over coronavirus outbreak

BCCI, in a statement, discussed about its decision to suspend the upcoming Indian Premier League to April 15 as a 'precautionary measure' against the global pandemic Covid-19.

While the original start date was March 29, a suspension was in the cards since the deadly coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 4,700 people around the world. Although the number of casualties in India (73 including 1 death) is comparatively lesser than of the world, suspending the tournament was in nation's best interest.

All the franchises agreed to BCCI's statement tweeting that the health and safety of players is of utmost importance.

Even netizens had their say on this decision. "Finally, common sense prevails," a user tweeted.