ComeBackMrIPL trends on Twitter after CSK's back-to-back loses in Suresh Raina's absence

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a 44-run defeat against a charged-up Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Friday. Prithvi Shaw (43-ball 64), South African duo Kagiso Rabada (3/26) and Anrich Nortje (2/21) were star performers for the Delhi side.

Chasing a target of 176, CSK were outplayed in every department of the game by DC. They were restricted to 131/7 at the end of 20 overs. This is the three-time champions' second consecutive defeat this season.

MS Dhoni at the post-match press conference said that the team is "lacking a bit of steam in the batting". "The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that out. We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination," he said.

"I don't think it was a good game for us. The wicket did slow down a bit, there was no dew, but I think we are lacking steam in the batting department. We need to figure that out. The break in the next seven days is the best chance we could get: give them match simulation and look for the right balance," Dhoni added.

Dhoni also admitted that the CSK bowlers need to get better with their line and length. The CSK skipper also said that the spinners need to reduce the number of boundary bowls to create more pressure on the opposition.

Meanwhile, CSK fans on Twitter believe that the team is badly missing Suresh Raina. The left-handed batsman was a pillar of the side since the first season. However, he had to return home due to "personal reasons".

Twitter users trended #ComeBackMrIPL after the team's back-to-back loses in Raina's absence. Here are a few Twitter reactions: