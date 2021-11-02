Comeback at 40? Yuvraj Singh ready to don India jersey on 'public demand'

A little more than two years after his shock retirement, Yuvraj Singh is getting ready to make a return to cricket once again.

In a late-night bombshell posted on his Instagram, the 39-year-old hinted that he may be returning to cricket in February next year.

"God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting 🇮🇳 it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," he said.

In 2019 June, India's star all-rounder had shocked the world when he came out for a press conference and announced his international retirement.

The hard-hitting batsmen competed in T20 leagues across the world after getting permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and he also showed how dangerous he can be in the Road Safety T20 series this year.

While he didn’t reveal any details if he will be returning to play for India or in T20 leagues, the fans will be still thrilled at the prospect of seeing the talisman once again on the pitch.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 11:06 AM IST