No protests please: Twitter user claims 'black is banned' at Wankhede during India vs Australia ODI

Ahead of the India Vs Australia 1st ODI series, a Twitter user has claimed that the colour black has been banned inside the Wankhede stadium, where the match will be played.
The user claimed on Twitter that anything in the colour black is not being allowed inside the stadium because it’s a ‘symbol of protest.’
The user, Rahul Desai's tweet read, "I'm at the Wankhede Stadium today. The colour Black is being banned (t-shirts, caps, anything) because it's a "symbol of protest"."
After half an hour, he tweeted an update saying that his friend wrapped the Indian flag around his black t-shirt to enter inside the stadium.
There have been numerous protests across India in the last month against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Intellectuals, students and women have come out on the streets protesting the CAA and NRC. Despite the nation-wide protests, CAA came into effect on January 10, 2020.
Coming back to cricket, India and Australia will be facing each other for the first time since the 2019 World Cup.
