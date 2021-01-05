'Club teams would play better': Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at PCB after Pakistan's below-par performance against New Zealand in 2nd Test

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for bringing in "average players" and said "club teams would play better." His comments come after Pakistan's thrashing in the 2nd Test against New Zealand which gave Kiwis a 2-0 lead in the Test series.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls scripted the third-highest partnership for the Kiwis in the longest format of the game as the hosts completely dominated the Pakistan bowlers.

"The policies of the Pakistan Cricket Board is seeing them get what they had sowed. They keep bringing and playing average players, and they keep making an average team and will continue to do average work and because of this, average results will keep coming," Akhtar said in a video he shared on Twitter.