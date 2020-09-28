Clash of the titans: Rohit Sharma takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Virat Kohli

In the first innings Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, it is Rohit Sharma who holds the edge as the skipper took the catch to send Virat Kohli back to the pavilion.

Another poor show from the RCB skipper as he was dismissed for just 3 runs off 11 balls. Bowled by Rahul Chahar, Kohli just handed the ball to Sharma who was on the cover.

Meanwhile, Sharma is the most successful skipper in the IPL. He has won the title four times with Mumbai Indians and actually has one trophy with Deccan Chargers too. Kohli hasn’t won a single IPL title yet.

Kohli has a far worse record as a captain.

While Virat Kohli has a win% of 47.22 as captain, Rohit Sharma has a record of 58.89%.

Kohli has led RCB to 50 victories in 112 matches, whereas, Sharma has led Mumbai Indian to 61 victories in 106 matches.

However, Kohli has scored 5,427 runs in the IPL, Rohit has managed 4,990. Rohit leads in the sixes department with 200 sixes to Kohli's 190. He has more 50s but Kohli has scored five 100s to Rohit's one. Kohli also has a better highest score with 113 runs to Rohit's 109*.