Chris Gayle calls David Warner's triple-hundred as 'top stuff'

West Indies swashbuckling Chris Gayle on Saturday welcomed Australia batsman David Warner to the 'triple club'.

Warner played an unbeaten knock of 335 from 418 balls on the day two of the second Test against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Gayle took to his Twitter handle to write: "Welcome to the Triple club, @davidwarner31 - Top stuff." Gayle is one of the three players to have register a triple-hundred twice in his career.