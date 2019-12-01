Chris Gayle calls David Warner's triple-hundred as 'top stuff'

West Indies swashbuckling Chris Gayle on Saturday welcomed Australia batsman David Warner to the 'triple club'.
Warner played an unbeaten knock of 335 from 418 balls on the day two of the second Test against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
Gayle took to his Twitter handle to write: "Welcome to the Triple club, @davidwarner31 - Top stuff." Gayle is one of the three players to have register a triple-hundred twice in his career.
Gayle scored 317 against South Africa in 2005 and his highest Test score of 333 came against Sri Lanka in 2010. Australian legendary Don Bradman and India's Virender Sehwag are the other two batsman who achieved the milestone twice.
Pakitan were 493 runs behind Australia at the end of Day 2, with their batting unit faced an early collapse with six wickets fell for 96 runs. Only Babar Azam looked good against the Australian bowlers remaining unbeaten on 43.
