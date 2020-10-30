Chris Gayle becomes first cricketer to hit 1,000 T20 sixes

Swashbuckling batsman Chris has added another feather to his illustrious cap: he became on Friday the first player to smash 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket. He played a knock of 99 off 63 balls, including eight sixes and six fours. B

efore Friday’s match against Rajasthan Royals, the 'Universe Boss' was seven sixes short of the milestone in the shortest format of the game. Playing in his 409th game, Gayle smashed his 1,000th six.

He went for a ninth six but failed and got out on 99, missing his 7th IPL hundred. Kieron Pollard is in second place with 690 sixes in 524 games, while former Kiwi batsman Brendon McCullum is in the third place with 485 sixes in 370 matches.

Rohit Sharma is the only Indian batsman in the top-10 with 376 sixes in 337 games.