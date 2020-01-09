Chole Bhature on Virat Kohli's mind ahead of 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

In the photo, Kohli was a picture of concentration as he watched the ball being released from the bowler's hand.

Known to be a fitness freak who rarely has a cheat day, Kohli recently spoke about having treated himself to a chicken burger, one big plate of french fries and a chocolate shake after his epic knock of 235 against England in Mumbai in 2016.

"When I finished on 235, I was gone, I was cooked, because during the game I don't like to eat heavy, so I was focusing on bananas and water and a little bit of dal-chawal and so on. So Basu sir (Shanker Basu) told me, 'tonight, you can afford to eat anything you like,' but even then I ordered -- and I was eating meat that time -- a chicken burger.

"I took off the top bun -- I couldn't stop myself -- I said, okay, one piece of bread is okay, not two, but then I had a big plate of fries and then I had a chocolate shake along with that, because I knew my body needs it," Kohli had said in an interview to India Today.

India lead the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka 1-0 after their facile seven-wicket win in Indore on Tuesday. Kohli hit the winnings runs by whacking a six as he remained unbeaten on 30 from 17 deliveries.

The first T20I in Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain and wet patches on the pitch.

The third and final T20 will be played here on Friday.