Chip of the old Wall: Rahul Dravid's son Samit hits double ton

Legendary Indian basman Rahul Dravid's son Samit slammed a marvellous 201 in age group cricket. It seems like young Samit is following his father's footsteps and in near future the nation could see another Dravid troubling the bowlers on pitch.

14-year-old Samit scored a top-class knock for Vice-President's XI in Karnataka State Cricket Association's Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Bengaluru.

Samit continued his stints with the bat in second innings where he added 94 to his team's total and also dismayed Dharwad Zone's batting order with a clinical spell of 3/26 in a match that ended as a draw.

In 2018, Samit had scored 150 for Mallya Aditi International School in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 Inter-School tournament.

Rahul Dravid is currently serving at National Cricket Academy as its Director of Cricket Operations.