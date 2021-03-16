'Chiku on fire': Ranveer Singh, Wasim Jafar, others applaud Virat Kohli's masterclass in 3rd T20I against England

After getting back into much-needed form in the second T20I against England with a brilliant 73 not out, India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday again showed his class as he hammered 77* (46 balls, 8x4s, 4x6s) to help India reach 156/6 in 20 overs in the third T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli sensational knock gains importance as wickets kept falling around him.

India had been reduced to 24 for three in the sixth over with K.L. Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan back in the pavilion. Kohli then added 40 runs with Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket in just under six overs to bring India's innings back on track.

Later, Kohli added 70 runs for the sixth wicket with Hardik Pandya (17 off 15 balls), who surprisingly played the second fiddle.

India would have been in a poor position had they not managed quick runs in the slog overs. They made 69 in the last five overs with the majority of those runs coming off Kohli's bat.

Many on Twitter, including Ranveer Singh, Wasim Jafar, VVS Laxman, Harsha Bhogle and others, applauded Kohli's knock.

"This has been a masterclass from Virat Kohli. If you're a young batsman anywhere in the world, watch this innings again but with a notebook and a pen. #INDvENG," tweeted Wasim Jafar.

"Special from Kohli. We've seen so much of him and yet, this was jaw-dropping," wrote Harsha Bhogle.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: