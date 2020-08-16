Chetan Chauhan passes away after testing positive for COVID-19: 8 things to know about Gavaskar's opening partner

One of Indian cricket's most well-known batsmen without an international hundred, former opener Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.

Chauhan, who was 73, was serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. He is survived by his wife and son Vinayak.

"My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites," his younger brother Pushpendra told PTI.