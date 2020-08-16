Chetan Chauhan passes away after testing positive for COVID-19: 8 things to know about Gavaskar's opening partner

One of Indian cricket's most well-known batsmen without an international hundred, former opener Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.
Chauhan, who was 73, was serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. He is survived by his wife and son Vinayak.
"My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites," his younger brother Pushpendra told PTI.
He is the second UP minister to have succumbed to coronavirus.
On August 2, state technical education minister Kamla Rani Varun, 62, had died days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Chauhan, who was the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's longest serving opening partner, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow on July 12 after being testing positive for COVID-19.
Due to kidney related ailments, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.
On Friday night, he had a multi-organ failure and was put on ventilator support.
Here are 8 things you should know about India's former opening batsman:
Full name
Chauhan's full name is Chetandra Pratap Singh Chauhan.
Partnership with Sunil Gavaskar
Chetan Chauhan was a vital cog in the Indian lineup during the 1970s and he used to open the batting along with Sunil Gavaskar. He had made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1969. With Gavaskar, Chauhan formed a formidable opening partnership for India and the duo scored more than 3000 runs, including 12-century stands.
He was involved in 10 century partnerships while opening the innings with Sunil Gavaskar -- a record for India that was only surpassed in the next century by Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag who put up 11 between them.
One of the most memorable moments of his career as an opener was the against England at The Oval in 1979, during which he scored 80 runs. Chauhan and Gavaskar put up 213 for the opening wicket while India was chasing a rather unrealistic target of 438. Chauhan contributed 80 in the stand before falling to Bob Willis. Gavaskar went on to score 221 and India ended up getting to 429/8 before the match was declared a draw.
Most test runs without hitting a century
Chauhan was the first player in international cricket to finish his career with over 2,000 runs but without a century. He had a 93 and a 97, but luck did now allow him to cross over into three figures.
Post retirement
After retiring as a player, Chauhan served as the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities -- president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector -- apart from being the manager of the Indian Team during its tour of Australia in 2001.
Arjuna Award
He was honoured with the Arjuna award in 1981.
Political career
After taking the political plunge, Chauhan was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998. The former Indian cricketer was a BJP MLA from Naugawan Sadat and was holding the portfolio of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security.
Stint at Adelaide Cricket Club
In the 80s, he had joined the Adelaide Cricket Club as a player and the coach. As reported by Cricket Country, Chauhan had told The Hindu that during those days payment for cricketers in India was not that good as compared to Adelaide.
Son's demise in Adelaide
While Chauhan said that he had good memories in Adelaide in terms of cricket, he also lost his 19-year-old son to an accident in the city. Back then, he was appointed as the manager of the Indian Team to Australia in 2007-08. Cricket Country quoted NDTV as saying, I lost my son. He was a young kid and we loved him. But I will be going back. I will go the place where he met with the accident and where he died, and I will go to the place where he was cremated. I went last year too and I have made a promise that I will go every year.
