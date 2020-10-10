Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: Score, Commentary for the 25th match of Dream11 IPL

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League. The fixture will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It will be a contest between Indian national cricket team's former and current skipper - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

The bowlers from both sides have to be aware of the opposition skippers. Both Dhoni (793) and Kohli (747) are leading run-getters against RCB and CSK respectively in the IPL.

Chennai, however, holds the advantage as the Dhoni-led side has won seven of the last eight fixtures against Kohli's Bangalore.