Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Preview, Dream XI - all you need to know

After clinching a victory in the super-over against Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals will be looking to play a steady hand from the beginning against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

CSK, who lost their second match against an explosive Rajasthan Royals, will be focusing on containing the opposition batsmen. Skipper Dhoni will have devised a new plan after he was trolled for the previous one which saw him pulling off a Thala, just a little too late.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(C), Rishabh Pant(WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif

Starting XI Prediction:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada