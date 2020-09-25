Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Score, Commentary for the 7th match of IPL 2020

Score after 5 overs - DC (30-0)
Delhi Capitals need more boundaries to make the most of the powerplay. Looks like CSK is doing a good job containing the batsmen.
The game begins!
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease. Shaw is on strike. Deepak Chahar will open the attack for CSK.
Starting XI:
Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream XI:
Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada
Starting XI Prediction:
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi
Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(C), Rishabh Pant(WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav
Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif
Preview:
After clinching a victory in the super-over against Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals will be looking to play a steady hand from the beginning against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
CSK, who lost their second match against an explosive Rajasthan Royals, will be focusing on containing the opposition batsmen. Skipper Dhoni will have devised a new plan after he was trolled for the previous one which saw him pulling off a Thala, just a little too late.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)