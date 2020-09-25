Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Score, Commentary for the 7th match of IPL 2020

After clinching a victory in the super-over against Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals will be looking to play a steady hand from the beginning against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

CSK, who lost their second match against an explosive Rajasthan Royals, will be focusing on containing the opposition batsmen. Skipper Dhoni will have devised a new plan after he was trolled for the previous one which saw him pulling off a Thala, just a little too late.