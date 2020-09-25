Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Key talking points from the match

From MS Dhoni's batting plan to Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, below are key talking points from Delhi Capital's 44-run victory over Chennai Super Kings.

DC's Prithvi Shaw struck a fluent half-century and shared a 94-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan to guide Delhi Capitals to 175 for three.

Shaw made 64 off 43 balls in the company of Dhawan (35 off 27 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) to provide a superb start to DC's innings after being put into bat.

While defending, Delhi Capitals made full use of CSK's lacklustre batting performance to register their second consecutive win of the tournament, which took them to the top of the points table.

CSK skipper Dhoni did not push himself up the order on Friday, given the expectations after his decision to hold himself back in the game against Rajasthan Royals backfired, which meant the veteran again did not have enough time and balls to take his side home.

Coming in at No.6 in the 16th over with 78 runs needed from 4.2 overs while chasing 176, Dhoni could only make 15 runs (12 balls, 2 fours) in what was a below par performance from the two-time champions.

Dhoni needs a new plan!

So far, it is two wins out of three for Dhoni and Co. The batting line-up barring Faf du Plessis has been below par. Recent performances will now force Dhoni to devise a new strategy. The Whistle Army is definitely missing Ambati Rayudu's presence. His dominance in the first game is something which lacks in the current CSK squad.

If this continues, the three-time champions will not be the expected contenders to challenge Mumbai Indians and others for the title.

Prithvi Shaw can dominate, but needs time to fuel himself

An inexperienced Shaw was at fault when Shikhar Dhawan was run-out in their first outing against Kings XI Punjab. Soon after, Shaw too was dismissed.

But today, his 64-run inning helped carry DC to a respectable total. He took his time, but soon he settled in to reach that score in 43 deliveries. However, Shaw should be consistent in his performance to prove naysayers that he is a one-match wonder.

Shreyas Iyer's captaincy

The young skipper has shown that with enough determination, age won't matter. With his captaincy at DC, Shreyas Iyer may have rid the Indian team of their future captaincy issues.

The decision to have spinner Axar Patel bowl the early overs had the best outcome for his side as two CSK batsmen were dismissed in the first five overs.

The last minute thinking from Iyer helped them win their previous match against KXIP in the super-over.