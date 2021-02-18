Chennai Super Kings: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings roped in uncapped Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for 9.25 crore and surprisingly bought in Cheteshwar Pujara at the IPL 2021 auctions on February 18.

CSK spent its Rs 19.9 crore purse on purchasing six players with England allrounder Moeen Ali (7 crore) coming in as the sole overseas player.

Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction: