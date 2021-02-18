Cricket

Chennai Super Kings: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

CSK spent its Rs 19.9 crore purse on purchasing six players

Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings roped in uncapped Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for 9.25 crore and surprisingly bought in Cheteshwar Pujara at the IPL 2021 auctions on February 18.

CSK spent its Rs 19.9 crore purse on purchasing six players with England allrounder Moeen Ali (7 crore) coming in as the sole overseas player.

Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction:

  1. MS Dhoni

  2. Suresh Raina

  3. Ambati Rayudu

  4. N Jagadeesan

  5. Faf Du Plessis

  6. Ruturaj Gaikwad

  7. Sam Curran

  8. Ravi Jadeja

  9. Dwayne Bravo

  10. Mitchell Santner

  11. Josh Hazlewood

  12. Shardul Thakur

  13. Karn Sharma

  14. KM Asif

  15. Imran Tahir

  16. R. Sai Kishore

  17. Deepak Chahar

  18. Lungi Ngidi

  19. Robin Uthappa

  20. Moeen Ali

  21. Krishnappa Gowtham

  22. Cheteshwar Pujara

  23. K.Bhagath Varma

  24. C Hari Nishaanth

  25. M. Harisankar Reddy

