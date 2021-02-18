Chennai Super Kings: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings roped in uncapped Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for 9.25 crore and surprisingly bought in Cheteshwar Pujara at the IPL 2021 auctions on February 18.
CSK spent its Rs 19.9 crore purse on purchasing six players with England allrounder Moeen Ali (7 crore) coming in as the sole overseas player.
Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction:
MS Dhoni
Suresh Raina
Ambati Rayudu
N Jagadeesan
Faf Du Plessis
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Sam Curran
Ravi Jadeja
Dwayne Bravo
Mitchell Santner
Josh Hazlewood
Shardul Thakur
Karn Sharma
KM Asif
Imran Tahir
R. Sai Kishore
Deepak Chahar
Lungi Ngidi
Robin Uthappa
Moeen Ali
Krishnappa Gowtham
Cheteshwar Pujara
K.Bhagath Varma
C Hari Nishaanth
M. Harisankar Reddy