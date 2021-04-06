Chennai Super Kings: Full list of players in IPL 2021 in 'Thalaiva' MS Dhoni's cadre

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on April 9. Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings had a hefty Rs. 22.90 crore available salary cap ahead of the auctions. They then went on to pick up 6 players during the auction. The power-puffed team will take over the field against for their first match against Delhi Capitals on April 10.
Players retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi
Players released: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh
Players picked in auction: Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagvath Varma, Cheteshwar Pujara
CSK full squad: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth
