Chennai Super Kings: Full list of players in IPL 2021 in 'Thalaiva' MS Dhoni's cadre

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on April 9. Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings had a hefty Rs. 22.90 crore available salary cap ahead of the auctions. They then went on to pick up 6 players during the auction. The power-puffed team will take over the field against for their first match against Delhi Capitals on April 10.

Players retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

Players released: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh