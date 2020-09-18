Chennai Super Kings: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in MS Dhoni's 'Dad Army'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match.

CSK will miss the likes of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, however, MS Dhoni's team is probably the most experienced side in the tournament. Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja are some of the best players in the format, and with MS Dhoni's brilliant captaincy, CSK is a force to reckon with.

Here is a full list of players in Chennai Super Kings' squad:

1. MS Dhoni (captain, wk)

2. Murli Vijay

3. Ambati Rayudu

4. Faf du Plessis

5. Shane Watson

6. Kedar Jadhav

7. Dwayne Bravo

8. Ravindra Jadeja

9. Lungi Ngidi

10. Deepak Chahar

11. Piyush Chawla

12. Imran Tahir

13. Mitchell Santner

14. Josh Hazlewood

15. Shardul Thakur

16. Sam Curran

17. N Jagadeesan

18. KM Asif

19. Monu Kumar

20. R Sai Kishore

21. Ruturaj Gaikwad

22. Karn Sharma