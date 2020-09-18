Chennai Super Kings: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in MS Dhoni's 'Dad Army'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match.
CSK will miss the likes of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, however, MS Dhoni's team is probably the most experienced side in the tournament. Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja are some of the best players in the format, and with MS Dhoni's brilliant captaincy, CSK is a force to reckon with.
Here is a full list of players in Chennai Super Kings' squad:
1. MS Dhoni (captain, wk)
2. Murli Vijay
3. Ambati Rayudu
4. Faf du Plessis
5. Shane Watson
6. Kedar Jadhav
7. Dwayne Bravo
8. Ravindra Jadeja
9. Lungi Ngidi
10. Deepak Chahar
11. Piyush Chawla
12. Imran Tahir
13. Mitchell Santner
14. Josh Hazlewood
15. Shardul Thakur
16. Sam Curran
17. N Jagadeesan
18. KM Asif
19. Monu Kumar
20. R Sai Kishore
21. Ruturaj Gaikwad
22. Karn Sharma