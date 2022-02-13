Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squad, IPL Mega Auction 2022: Full list of players bought, retained

Ravindra Jadeja - Rs 16 Cr (Retained)
MS Dhoni - Rs 12 Cr (Retained)
Moeen Ali - Rs 8 Cr (Retained)
Ruturaj Gaikwad - Rs 6 Cr (Retained)
Robin Uthappa - Rs 2 Cr
Dwayne Bravo- Rs 4.40 Cr
Ambati Rayudu - Rs 6.75 Cr
Deepak Chahar - Rs 14 Cr
KM Asif - Rs 20 Lakhs
Tushar Deshpande - Rs 20 Lakhs
(This is a developing copy)
Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
