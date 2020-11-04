Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad recalls the first time he met skipper MS Dhoni

Many who have had the pleasure of playing alongside MS Dhoni, often tell tales and stories about their time with the former Indian captain. And the latest to join that list is Chennai Super Kings' emerging star Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Gaikwad was the only silver lining in an otherwise disastrous CSK campaign as he finished with three back-to-back half-centuries, albeit in inconsequential games.

Gaikwad recollected how he was moved by former India captain's warmth during their first meeting in 2016 during his first-class debut.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Gaikwad wrote: "October 2016, I met him for the first time fractured my finger during my debut Ranji game, He was the mentor of Jharkhand. And he himself came and asked me about how I am."