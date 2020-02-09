'Cheers all the way from New Zealand': Men in Blue extend their support to Boys in Blue

Auckland: Indian senior team members, including head coach Ravi Shastri, were glued to the television set in New Zealand late in the night as India U-19 side battled it out against Bangladesh in the World Cup final in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Indian cricket team's official handle shared a picture of team members sitting together in their hotel and watching India play.

"Go #BoysInBlue, cheers all the way from New Zealand," the post read.