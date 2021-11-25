Check the coin, tweets Jimmy Neesham after India win FOURTH toss

India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first in 1st Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday. This is the fourth toss in a row India have won.

India T20I skipper Rohit Sharma won all 3 tosses in the T20I series which began on November 17 in Jaipur. India swept the series 3-0.

New Zealand medium pacer, seems frustrated by his team losing the toss, and in a hilarious take, tweeted ‘Can somebody take a closer look at those coins please?’.

Here’s the teams for the 1st Test between India and New Zealand:

India: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Cheteshwar Pujara, 4. Ajinkya Rahane (V), 5. Shreyas Iyer, 6. Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. R Ashwin, 9. Axar Patel, 10. Ishant Sharma, 11. Umesh Yadav

New Zealand: 1. Tom Latham, 2. Will Young, 3. Kane Williamson (C), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Henry Nicholls, 6. Tom Blundell (wk), 7. Rachin Ravindra, 8. Kyle Jamieson, 9. Will Sommerville, 10. Tim Southee, 11. Ajaz Patel

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:28 AM IST