Check out Virat Kohli's epic reaction on teammate Hardik Pandya's engagement

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday. The news took the internet by storm.
Pandya posted a picture with Stankovic. "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged," he wrote in the caption.
In a video posted by Pandya, it can be seen that he proposed aboard a boat, surrounded by water, with live music in the background.
"Forever yes," responded Nataša, posting an Instagram video of the proposal.
Pandya's teammate and India's skipper Virat Kohli was surprised with the news. Extending best wishes to the couple, Kohli commented on Pandya’s Instagram post which read, “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless”.
Coming back to cricket, Pandya has been out for a long time due to serious injuries, missing many games. But, the Mumbai Indians star is expected to make a comeback very soon!
