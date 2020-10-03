Check out throwback picture of Devdutt Padikkal and this RCB teammate

Youngster Devdutt Padikkal has been in an excellent form in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore, the 20-year-old scored his third fifty in four matches for his side.
His latest one came in RCB's win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
However, Padikkal took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture with his teammate who was none other than RCB skipper Virat Kohli.
"Passion. Purpose. Progress," the caption read.
Kohli, meanwhile, praised Padikkal for his exceptional performance.
"There wasn't much to reveal (to Devdutt) and I told Simon this guy has got serious talent - reach, and a great eye," he said after the match. "And a left-hander, very clean shots. You hardly feel he's taking risks, you get that feeling rarely at this level. Today he carried from 40 to 65 odd, so he's a smart guy and he understands the game well."
Padikkal, on his part, said it was "an unreal feeling" to bat with Kohli, whom he has been following for a long time. He said he was getting tired towards the end due to the heat.
"He (Kohli) just kept pushing me. I was getting tired, cramping up, but he pushed me. He said I need to see the team through. That's how he bats and he was conveying that to me too.
"I'm just playing on the merit, watching as closely as I can and making a decision. It was hot, especially after fielding for 20 overs it was difficult to bat."