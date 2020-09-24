Check out MS Dhoni flexing his huge biceps in this pic

In the picture, Dhoni is at one of the training centers where he flexing his biceps.

Under Dhoni's leadership, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a winning start to their IPL 2020 campaign as they defeated Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets. During the match, Dhoni's wicket-keeping was spot-on as he grabbed two catches and didn't concede a single bye.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni on Saturday created a brand-new record as CSK captain. With a win against MI, he became the first captain in IPL history to win 100 matches.

Besides, in the post-match presentation ceremony, MS Dhoni said he feels that there are still plenty of areas to improve for the team.

"You want to assess the conditions and give your best," Dhoni said.

"I felt we took time to gauge how to bowl in these conditions. The MI batsmen batted well, they were able to put pressure on us. Overall, plenty of positives, but plenty of areas to improve," he said.

Dhoni said that he was relieved that no one was injured considering that most players in the team have retired from international cricket.

"Overall, a very good first game to play and no injuries -- most of us are retired. (Experience) does pay off. Especially these days with three-match series, playing 300 ODIs is a big feat. You need a good mix of youngsters and experience. What really helps youngsters in the IPL is the fact that there are lots of senior players from different countries for 60-70 days," the skipper said.

However, Dhoni was criticised following CSK's second fixture against Rajasthan Royals where Thala and Co could not complete the 216-run chase.

Thala pushed himself down the batting-order. He smashed boundaries but it was a little too late for the army to complete the chase.