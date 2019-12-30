Check out FPJ Online's ODI XI 2019

2019 saw some spectacular performances on the cricketing field, with both bat and ball. Also, the year had the marquee event, the 2019 World Cup which took place in England.
Combining all the stats and performances of all the international teams, the Free Press Journal has come up with the ODI XI of the year.
Here is the ODI XI of 2019:
1. Rohit Sharma
The Indian opener had a fabulous World Cup where he ended as the top run-getter in the tournament scoring 648 from nine matches at the strike rate of 98.33. The right-handed batsman scored 1490 runs and ended 2019 as the highest run-scorer.
2. Shai Hope
Hope was consistent with the bat throughout the year for West Indies amassing 1345 runs from 28 games. His best score of 170 came against Ireland where he created a record partnership of 365 with fellow opening batsman John Campbell.
3. Virat Kohli
The Indian skipper has been chasing massive records set by legendary cricketers. He also happened to break few of them in 2019. He became the fastest batsman to reach 11,000 ODI runs and scored 13 hundreds as captain of India, the most by any Indian skipper.
4. Babar Azam
The right-hander is one of the most elegant batsmen to come out of the bowlers-dominated Pakistan. He amassed 1092 runs in the year, which included three centuries and six 50-plus scores. The young batsman has quickly become the spine of the Pakistan's fragile batting line-up.
5. Eoin Morgan (c)
Eoin Morgan is the name on English cricket fan would ever forget in their lifetime. The left-handed batsman won England its maiden World Cup trophy. Morgan became the first foreign captain to win England an ICC trophy. His blitzkreig of 148 against Afghanistan flattened their bowling attack where he smashed 17 sixes, most by any batsman in ODIs.
6. Ben Stokes
If England are called World Champions today, then it has to be because of this man's brilliant efforts who fought till the very end in the finals of the World Cup against New Zealand. He helped England level the scores taking the game to superover and the rest is the history.
7. Jos Buttler (w)
The wicketkeeper-batsman brought up his best score early in the year by hitting 150 against West Indies in the fourth ODI in February. In the World Cup final, he paired Stokes in the super over and smashed seven off three balls to boost the score to 15.
8. Mitchell Starc
The 29-year-old got into batsmen's shoes with his toe crushing yorkers in the World Cup. He broke the record of his compatriot Glenn McGrath becoming the highest wicket-taker in a single edition of the ICC event. Starc picked 27 wickets surpassing McGrath's tally of 26 in 2007 World Cup.
9. Trent Boult
The left-arm pacer became the first bowler from New Zealand to pick a hat-trick in World Cups. He also bowled the final over and the super over in 2019 World Cup finals. Boult ended the year with 38 wickets in ODIs second most after India's Mohammed Shami.
10. Jasprit Bumrah
When Captain Kohli needed a wicket, Bumrah was his go-to bowler in 2019. India's bowling spearhead and one of the death bowling specialists around the world, was off the field since September. He picked 18 wickets in the World Cup, most by an Indian bowler.
11. Yuzvendra Chahal
Chahal made a remarkable debut in World Cup as he scalped four wickets and gave away 51 runs in his quota of 10 overs. It was the second-best bowling figures for India on a World Cup debut. Chahal ended the year with 29 wickets, the second-most by a spinner after partner Kuldeep Yadav picked 32.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)